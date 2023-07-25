Umrah Pilgrims Must Carry These 10 Items to Saudi Arabia

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jul 25, 2023 | 4:12 pm

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced important guidelines for those planning Umrah to the country. These guidelines, shared on social media, are designed to help pilgrims ensure a safe and convenient journey.

According to the details, pilgrims should always carry their identity card or passport. These documents are needed for identification purposes and could be particularly important in emergencies.

Pilgrims are also advised to keep a note with key contact numbers and a prayer booklet with themselves. It not only prepares them for unexpected situations but also keeps their spiritual resources within easy reach.

For the physical demands of the pilgrimage, the Ministry recommends bringing items such as water bottles, socks, and lightweight shoes.

Pilgrims are encouraged to bring along a map of Makkah and Madinah. Being able to navigate the holy cities with ease allows pilgrims to focus more on their spiritual journey.

Besides, the Ministry has also urged pilgrims not to carry any unnecessary belongings in their bags to avoid inconvenience during their travel.

>