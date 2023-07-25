Video of Hasan Ali’s Antics in Rain Goes Viral During 2nd Sri Lanka Test

Hasan Ali once again proved that his lively and jolly nature knows no bounds during a recent behind-the-scenes video from the PCB as he surfed in the rainwater.

Amidst the rain-delayed second Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Colombo, Hasan Ali’s contagious spirit lifted the players’ morale. As the match came to a halt due to the rain pouring relentlessly, Hasan Ali saw an opportunity to bring smiles to his teammates’ faces.

Using his creativity and energy, he decided to turn the rainwater accumulated on the covers into his personal surfing arena. With childlike enthusiasm, Hasan hopped onto the makeshift waterbody, skillfully balancing and gliding, much to the delight of his fellow players.

Making the most of the rain delay in Colombo, with @RealHa55an leading the charge 🏊‍♀️😅#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/Xi3w8lDrZp — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 25, 2023

The camaraderie and joy that ensued were infectious, as the team rallied around their livewire teammate, cheering and applauding his antics. Moments like these transcend the boundaries of competition, reminding us that cricket is not just a game but a platform for fostering bonds and creating cherished memories.

Hasan Ali’s display of his carefree and fun-loving nature further endears him to fans worldwide, and his ability to inject positivity into any situation makes him a beloved figure both on and off the field.