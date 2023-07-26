ChatGPT is Now Officially Available on Android

The Android version of ChatGPT is now accessible via the Google Play Store, following the debut of the free iOS app for iPhones and iPads a few months prior.

As announced in a company tweet, the release is initially aimed at the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil, with more countries expected to gain access in a subsequent phase, emulating the gradual release strategy previously seen with the iOS variant. This means that the app is yet to become available in Pakistan and many other regions still.

Just last week, we reported that the release of the Android application was imminent, following data from Sensor Tower and Similarweb that indicated decreases in web traffic and app installations during June.

ChatGPT for Android is now available for download in the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil! We plan to expand the rollout to additional countries over the next week. https://t.co/NfBDYZR5GI — OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 25, 2023

ChatGPT was seeing skyrocketing success until the launch of Threads. Now, it’s uncertain whether its popularity will maintain its momentum or if it has reached its peak.

OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, which also fuels the Bing AI chatbot, has been accessible on Android for some time now. In contrast, Google’s Bard AI operates solely through a web interface, foregoing a dedicated app.

While a multitude of tech firms are launching mobile apps infused with AI capabilities, Apple has yet to introduce a chatbot of its own. However, a recent Bloomberg article suggests that the tech giant is already conducting internal tests on one.

Via: The Verge