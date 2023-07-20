Google’s New ‘Genesis AI’ Will Write Entire Articles for Journalists

Google has started testing a new type of AI that will write articles for journalists after only asking for a few facts, reports the New York Times.

The search engine giant has presented this tool to media outlets like the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post, describing it as a “journalists’ personal assistant” designed to free them up for other tasks.

The article cites two executives who felt the tool seemed to underestimate the effort required to create accurate and well-crafted news stories. Conversely, others viewed it more as a personal aid or assistance.

Here is what Google spokesperson Jenn Crider had to say about Genesis AI:

AI-enabled tools could assist journalists with options for headlines or different writing styles. Quite simply these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the essential role journalists have in reporting, creating, and fact-checking their articles.

The particular division within Google that is responsible for Genesis remains uncertain. Google already has the “Help me write” feature in Gmail and Google Docs, which offer capabilities akin to Bard’s, and a context-sensitive version in Messages through Magic Compose.

It’s plausible to envision a Language Learning Model specifically trained on a news organization’s archives to emulate its writing style. Just last week, OpenAI formed a partnership with the Associated Press for such access in order to “explore possible applications of generative AI in new products and services.”

But let’s not forget that AI-assisted tools also tend to go wrong at times, producing factually incorrect information and unreliable answers. Perhaps it’s a little too early to let machines take over everything.

Via: The Verge, 9to5Google