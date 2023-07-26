Committee Meets at Badshahi Mosque to Preserve Sacred Relics

A significant committee meeting took place in the Badshahi mosque on Tuesday, discussing how to preserve its holy relics. Chaired by Minister of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir, and joined by the Interim Minister of Information Amir Mir, the gathering also included officials from the Lahore commissioner’s office, Auqaf Secretary, Walled City Authority, and other relevant departments.

During the meeting, the members deliberated on the placement of the religious relics. They explored various options, such as keeping the relics at their current location or relocating them to a more suitable site.

Barrister Nasir emphasized the utmost reverence for these sacred artifacts and using modern scientific principles to ensure their effective safeguarding. Minister Mir mentioned considering religious sentiments in any decision-making process related to the transfer of these religious relics.

According to media reports, the Badshahi mosque’s gallery currently houses a total of 27 cherished artifacts, each carrying immense historical and spiritual value.