WHO to Rebuild Balochistan’s Health Facilities After Floods

The World Health Organization (WHO) has initiated a new project establishing labor rooms and repairing health facilities in Balochistan that were damaged during last year’s floods. The project involves the construction of 26 labor rooms and the repair of 100 damaged health facilities.

The newly constructed labor rooms will provide improved maternity facilities for mothers and children in hospitals. Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, the Parliamentary Secretary, praised WHO for its role in enhancing the healthcare system and its support in providing medical services to those in need in Balochistan.

Dr. Sherani, the head of WHO Balochistan, provided additional information during a briefing with the parliamentary secretary. He mentioned the establishment of a dental unit in Usta Muhammad and the setup of warehouses in the offices of district health officers in the Nasirabad and Jaffarabad districts.

These initiatives are vital in improving healthcare access and services in Balochistan, and WHO’s commitment to this cause is highly commendable.