Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls for Second Consecutive Day

The price of gold in Pakistan fell for the second consecutive day on Wednesday to close at Rs. 222,100 per tola.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 2,400 per tola to Rs. 222,100 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs. 2,058 to close at Rs. 190,415.

The price of gold had registered an increase of Rs. 2,500 per tola to cross the Rs. 225,000 per tola barrier. However, Tuesday saw the price of gold decline by Rs. 800 per tola. Today’s decrease means that, cumulatively, the price of gold has dropped by Rs. 700 per tola so far during the week.

In the international market, spot gold increased 0.4 percent to $1,972.22 per ounce by 1145 GMT, while the US gold futures were up 0.5 percent to $1,973.60.