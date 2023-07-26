Saudi Arabia Announces Mandatory Insurance for Overseas Umrah Pilgrims

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jul 26, 2023 | 5:48 pm

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has declared a mandatory Umrah insurance policy for all international pilgrims, offering coverage benefits of up to SAR 100,000.

Every foreign pilgrim is required to have this insurance, a cost of which is included in the visa fees. The comprehensive insurance coverage provides protection for the pilgrims throughout their journey.

The scope of this policy includes coverage for emergency medical incidents, unforeseen COVID-19 infections, accidents, and death. Furthermore, it provides coverage for situations such as flight cancellations or delays, offering peace of mind for travelers.

In the event of a claim, the insurance policy has a maximum payout limit set at SAR 100,000, showing generous financial support offered to international pilgrims.

For anyone seeking more information about the insurance policy, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah welcomes queries via its official communication channels. Interested people can reach it at the local contact number 8004400008 or the international number 00966138129700.

>