UAE Jails ‘Fake Magician’ Possessed by 400-Year-Old King of Jinns

In a bizarre case in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), seven individuals were handed down a six-month jail term and a hefty fine of AED 50,000 each for being involved in black magic and tricking people, as revealed by the country’s Public Prosecution on Wednesday.

One of the individuals had made a peculiar claim that a centuries-old (400 years) spirit or “jinn,” specifically the “king of the kings of the jinn”, was living inside him, reported Khaleej Times.

The others also spun tales of having a jinn within them, professing that this gave them healing powers.

A man, who alleged that he was misled by their claims, brought this issue to the attention of the authorities. Following his complaint, the group was charged with black magic, fraud, and possession of items linked to black magic.

The court verdict followed these charges, landing them in jail for half a year and causing them to cough up AED 50,000 in fines, along with court costs.

In its statement, the Public Prosecution clarified that under the Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021, which details the Law of Crimes and Penalties, engaging in sorcery and deception are serious offenses, attracting strict punishments.

The UAE authorities also made a public appeal, urging locals to come forward and report any suspicious activities that might be associated with black magic.

