UAE Men Are Rapidly Becoming Infertile Due to Their Lifestyle

The number of infertility cases in the UAE is skyrocketing, as more couples are turning to the country’s IVF clinics for help with low sperm count and ovarian reserve problems, reported Arabian Business.

“Infertility is climbing in the UAE with a growing number of couples seeking fertility assistance,” said Luciano Nardo, CEO and Founder of NOW-fertility.

Studies show that about 15 percent of men and women in the Middle East face infertility, a rate higher than the global average of 10 percent.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that in 2023, one in six people globally is dealing with infertility, which is over 17 percent of the world’s adult population. This shows the massive scale of this health challenge.

As per Nardo, several factors are pushing couples towards IVF treatments in the UAE, including inadequate sun exposure resulting in vitamin D deficiency, obesity, smoking, drinking, poor diet, and late marriages.

Data shows that one in six couples in the UAE struggle to conceive, and the national fertility rate has dropped from 2.7 births per woman in 2000 to 1.5 births per woman in 2020.

Dubai’s Orchid IVF Clinic has seen a sharp rise in couples looking for fertility advice and treatment, shared Dr. Dimitrios Kafetzis, the clinic’s Medical Director.

He pointed out that various factors contribute to this decline, including male and female fertility issues like low sperm count, decreasing ovarian reserves, and polycystic ovaries.

Kafetzis also highlighted a societal shift, adults are delaying starting families.

“We often prioritize careers, but it’s important to inform young people that having kids in the early 20s is ideal for both the parent’s health and the baby’s health because that’s when the body is at its prime,” said Kafetzis.

Kafetzis emphasized the need for couples to be aware of the harmful impacts of smoking and alcohol on egg and sperm quality. He also noted a worrying trend of men suffering infertility due to using hormones in the gym to improve their physique.

