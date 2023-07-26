Islamabad Police to Allow Bikes in Red Zone via NADRA Chowk

Islamabad Police has decided to let the motorcyclists enter the red zone from NADRA Chowk.

According to a media report, the Superintendent of Islamabad Police (SP) Security and the Chief Coordinator of All Government Employees Grand Alliance Rehman Bajwa met to discuss government servants’ issues after motorcycles were banned in Red Zone until Monday (July 21).

The alliance chief stated that motorbike riders are facing difficulties due to being banned from the Red Zone during Muharram. He said that the Red Zone government staff in major offices use motorbikes for their travels. The meeting took place on special orders from the Inspector General of Islamabad Police Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

The SP and Bajwa agreed on SOPs for motorcycle-riding government personnel entering the Red Zone till Muharram 12. These SOPs will allow only motorcycle-riding government personnel to enter the Red Zone via the NADRA Chowk entrance.

Furthermore, all bikes must have authentic number plates, while the riders must carry Ministry of Interior ID cards. In case of problems, the employees have been told to notify the committee.

The department has also banned private and commercial bike-sharing services in the Red Zone. Citizens are advised to cooperate with police for security.