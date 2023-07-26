KP Offers Rs. 1 Million Relief Package to Families Affected by Rains

In the last four days, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was ravaged by heavy rains and landslides, resulting in 15 lives lost and 14 people injured. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), floods and incessant rains have also damaged residential properties, with 83 houses partially damaged and 12 houses completely destroyed.

In response, the government has announced relief for the affected communities. Secretary Relief Abdul Basit announced that the families of the deceased will receive Rs. 1 million in compensation, aiming to ease their financial burden during this difficult time.

Moreover, the government has allocated Rs. 60 million for the rain and flood-affected districts, with immediate compensation being disbursed as per the policy guidelines outlined by Abdul Basit.

As per the PDMA spokesperson, Taimur Ali, the compensation package includes Rs. 1 million for the families of the deceased. Additionally, individuals who suffered serious injuries in accidents will receive Rs. 200,000 to Rs. 300,000, while those with minor injuries will be given Rs. 50,000.

As the province braces for the next spell of monsoon rains from 31 July, authorities are concerned about the likelihood of flash floods and urban flooding.

PDMA has announced that damaged houses with two or more rooms due to natural calamities will be granted Rs. 200,000, while those with only one room damaged will receive Rs. 100,000. Houses, where only one room has been destroyed, will be eligible for Rs. 80,000, and Rs. 50,000 will be provided if four walls of a house collapse due to natural accidents.

The relief measures are expected to provide essential support to the affected communities and assist in the rebuilding process.