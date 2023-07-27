Dubai Architect Wins ‘Second Salary’ of AED 25,000 Per Month for the Next 25 Years 

Dubai-based Indian architect, Mohammed Adil Khan, hit the jackpot when he won a monthly prize of AED 25,000 for the next 25 years in the Emirates Draw. This big win came as a surprise, considering it was Khan’s first time entering the draw.

Feeling as if he has secured early retirement, Khan was surprised when he first received the news via email. His disbelief turned to celebration when the draw organizers confirmed his victory over a phone call.

The win is a huge relief for him since he is the only earner for his family of eight back in India.

Khan’s brother, who used to work in Saudi Arabia, tragically died from coronavirus. His death made Khan the only breadwinner for his family and also his brother’s family. Now, with his newfound wealth, Khan plans to support his nephews’ education in the UAE and look after his family.

As he expressed joy, Khan said, “This victory is not only mine. It’s the result of every single prayer from my family. The Almighty has truly blessed us.” He is also planning to share some of his fortune with friends, extended family, and charitable organizations.

Though the win opens up many possibilities, Khan intends to be cautious with his newfound wealth. His primary plan is to bring his family to the UAE.

Khan has no intention of leaving his job. He stated that he loves his work and views the prize as a second income that allows him to continue to learn and contribute fully to his profession.

His career path led him from Saudi Arabia to Dubai in 2018, where he continued to uphold his values by contributing to charities, despite earning a modest income.

As for his lottery strategy, Khan revealed, “I picked my numbers randomly. The key is to participate. You can’t win if you don’t play.”

Emirates Draw introduced its FAST5 game about two months ago. With an AED 25 ticket, participants can win a grand prize of AED 25,000 every month for 25 years. Other prizes include cash rewards of AED 75,000, AED 50,000, and AED 25,000 in the raffle draw.