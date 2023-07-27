Top Bureaucrats Involved in Converting Agriculture Land to Commercial Land in Punjab

Reports have surfaced, indicating that a significant corruption scandal related to the approval of the Faisalabad Master Plan has been uncovered by the anti-corruption establishment (ACE).

As per the reports, the former chairman of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), Mian Waris Aziz, and the former Director General (DG) of the Multan Development Authority (MDA), Zahid Ikram, are now under scrutiny for their alleged involvement in causing substantial financial harm to the national treasury.

The accusations revolve around the claim that both individuals accepted bribes totaling millions of rupees in exchange for unlawfully converting agricultural land into commercial zones.

Notably, Zahid Ikram, who later served as the DG of the MDA, is alleged to have manipulated the master plan through a building inspector as a frontman.

In response to these serious allegations, the anti-corruption team in Faisalabad took action by conducting a raid at the MDA office, aiming to arrest Zahid Ikram. Regrettably, he managed to elude capture by fleeing his office.

Legal actions have been initiated against both Waris Aziz and Zahid Ikram in connection with this corruption scandal. The investigation is ongoing and further developments will emerge in the forthcoming days.