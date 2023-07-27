“High” Profile Drug Smugglers Using Drones Busted by Punjab Police

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has busted a drug-smuggling ring that was creatively using drones to smuggle narcotics across various parts of Punjab.

The team conducted a successful raid in Lahore’s outskirts where it managed to confiscate both a drone and a cache of drugs.

The ANF has identified four key players in the drug operation and is currently conducting further raids in an attempt to apprehend them. Interestingly, two of the suspects hail from KP.

The drone captured in the raid had the capacity to carry up to 2 kg of drugs. However, it remains unclear how far this drone could travel on a single journey while being used for drugs.

These criminals had been cleverly exploiting drone technology to smuggle drugs around Lahore.

In a similar incident earlier this month, Lahore police seized a drone that had been used for smuggling drugs but crashed in the fields of the Kahna area. The crash took place in Rasoolpura village, where local residents discovered the crashed drone carrying narcotics.

An ANF spokesperson from Rawalpindi headquarters reported on Wednesday that they had successfully prevented another attempt to smuggle drugs using drones, shedding light on this emerging and innovative method of drug trafficking.

Via Dawn