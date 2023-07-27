Elon Musk is Forcing Dark Mode on All of Twitter

Following the rebranding of Twitter to ‘X’, Elon Musk has declared that the platform will only be available in ‘dark mode’, effectively robbing everyone of the option to choose between different appearances.

Musk made this announcement in a Thursday morning post on X. Earlier in the week, the billionaire solicited his followers’ opinion on whether the platform’s default color should be switched to black. Of the over 1.8 million respondents, a significant 78.4% endorsed the transition to a black theme.

The Twitter CEO responded with a tweet saying, “This platform will soon only have ‘dark mode, It is better in every way.”

‘Dark mode’, also referred to as ‘night mode’ on certain devices, is a screen setting that minimizes the white light emitted by a device, showing gray or white text on a black backdrop. It’s meant to be utilized during the evening or with low lighting in general as it makes the screen easier to look at in darker settings.

Twitter, freshly rebranded as ‘X’, has traditionally featured a white theme as its default mode. In 2016, it officially introduced a dark mode option and currently provides two distinct variations of this: ‘dim’ and ‘lights out’. ‘Dim’ renders the platform in dark blue hues, while ‘lights out’ displays it in black tones.

Musk’s move to alter the platform’s default display, without offering alternative choices, underscores his latest endeavor to transform Twitter, now known as ‘X’, in accordance with his vision. The billionaire indicated that the social media platform will constitute a foundational element of his “everything app”.

This all-in-one service is set to encompass social media, financial transactions, banking, messaging, and more — a suite of services akin to what the Chinese app WeChat provides.