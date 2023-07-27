Revealed: Kia Sorento Facelift Borrows Styling Queues from EV 9

Three years after its debut, the fourth-generation Kia Sorento SUV facelift has been revealed in photos.

Redesigned headlights with T-shaped DRLs above the four-LED main beam assembly on each side are the most noticeable difference. The front grille, lower bumper, and bonnet character lines are wider than before.

Sorento’s side profile is mostly unchanged, but its tail lamps and alloy wheels have been redesigned. Below these is a reworked rear bumper with reverse lights below the fake skid plate and rear fog lamps above them. Overall, like Carnival and Picanto before it, Sorento seemingly borrows design inspiration from EV 9 SUV.

ALSO READ Kia Carnival Facelift Looks a Lot Like EV 9

The dashboard layout appears to have been carried over, but the center air-conditioning vents are now slimmer and horizontal, making room for the touchscreen infotainment unit. The dual-widescreen layout still includes the driver’s digital instrument panel and the infotainment unit. The Sorento facelift has a rotary transmission selector next to the twin cupholders, like the EV6.

Earlier this year, the fourth-generation Kia Sorento was launched globally, offering a 2.5-liter petrol 177 hp/232 Nm naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 2.2-liter turbodiesel with 199 hp and 440 Nm of torque. The technical specifications of the new Sorento will be revealed in the future.