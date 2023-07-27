Pakistan Imported Tea Worth a Whopping Rs. 140 Billion in FY23

Pakistan imported tea worth a whopping Rs. 139.45 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23), up 25 percent compared to imports of Rs. 110,985 billion reported in the previous fiscal year.

According to data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the tea imports during FY23 stood at $569.043 million in dollar terms, down 9 percent compared to the previous fiscal year.

However, the quantity of tea imports declined by around 9 percent from 253,748 MT in FY22 to 231,449 MT in FY23.

In the last month of FY23, i.e. June, the country’s tea imports stood at Rs. 15 billion, up 62 percent over tea imports during the same month of the previous fiscal year.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is one of the biggest tea importers in the world. According to Statista, Pakistan was the leading tea importing country in the world in 2021, with imports valued at approximately $598 million.