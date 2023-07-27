Plastic Crockery Being Made From Used Syringes and Blood Bags in Punjab

In a shocking revelation, the sale of medical waste from Narowal’s hospitals to scrap businesses has come to light, posing serious health and environmental risks.

The waste, including infectious materials like discarded syringes and blood bags, is allegedly being sold at the rate of Rs 100/kg and later used in the production of plastic utensils, toys, and other products.

In similar news earlier this year, it was discovered that a vendor hired by the Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS) administration to incinerate medical waste on the hospital premises was involved in the illicit sale of this hazardous material, collaborating with some hospital employees.

This alarming revelation has raised concerns about potential health hazards and environmental implications, as the used syringes and glucose bags can be recycled and end up in the hands of unsuspecting buyers, leading to the outbreak of deadly diseases such as HIV/AIDS, cancer, and hepatitis.