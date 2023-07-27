PMDC Approves New Curriculum For Medical and Dental Colleges

During the first meeting of the academic year 2023-24, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) took a significant step by officially approving the National Medical and Dental curriculum. The Academic Board of PMDC unanimously decided to set up committees to review various regulations and matters. This move aimed to improve the quality of medical education in Pakistan and elevate global standards.

The Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the President of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) pledged their full support and cooperation to the PMDC Council in this endeavor.

One of the essential tasks undertaken by the Academic Board was the development of criteria, regulations, and proforma for Continuing Medical Education/Continuing Professional Development (CME/CPD) programs. These initiatives were designed to support doctors in their professional growth and development.

The CPSP also offered its support and shared measures they had taken to achieve similar goals. The committee aimed to establish CME/CPD credit hours for both general and specialist medical/dental practitioners, which would be crucial for renewing their PMDC licenses.

The President of PMDC, Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj, and his team received recognition for taking a significant step towards international acknowledgment. They applied to the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) for its accreditation program and organized workshops to strengthen relationships with medical and dental colleges to gain WFME recognition.

The Academic Board comprised highly qualified professionals from all provinces of Pakistan, who were well-known both nationally and internationally. This 21-member board would serve a four-year term.

The meeting was chaired by Prof. Dr. Zahid Aman, Dean of Khyber Girls Medical College Peshawar, who leads the Academic Board. Dr. Syed Azhar Ali Shah efficiently assisted the forum as the Secretary to the Board.

It is worth noting that the current Academic Board built upon the policies set by the previous board, which were all implemented in the best interest of students and doctors. These policies included the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT)/National Residency Exam (NRE) and National Examination Board (NEB) examinations.