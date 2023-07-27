Oman Introduces Massive 182-Day Sick Leave Under Major Labour Law Reforms

Oman has made major changes to its labor laws, prioritizing its citizens and residents while rolling out a range of new and expanded paid leaves.

Oman’s local media has reported that the historic decision has gotten widespread praise from both employers and workers, noting it as a progressive step towards modernizing labor laws and resolving pressing employment issues in the country.

The key reforms, enforced under Royal Decree No. 53 of 2023, include longer leaves for parents, caregivers, and the sick. It also paves the way for part-time employment and introduces procedures to manage redundancies more effectively.

Here are some of the new labor law changes in Oman:

Long Annual Leave Benefits for Citizens and Expats

Working mothers can get 98 days of paid maternity leave, covering periods before and after childbirth. They can also take up to a year’s unpaid leave for childcare. Upon returning to work, they are entitled to an hour each day for childcare.

Fathers are allowed to take seven days of paternity leave.

Employees caring for a sick family member can avail of a 15-day leave.

Workers are entitled to 182 days of sick leave, with certain conditions. Pay scales for these leaves are structured – 100% salary for the first 21 days, followed by 75% for the next 14 days, 50% for 36 to 70 days, and finally, 35% from day 71 to 182.

Employees pursuing education can avail of 15 days of study leave.

In the event of a husband’s demise, a Muslim woman can take 130 days of leave, whereas a non-Muslim woman is entitled to 14 days.

Special leaves without pay have also been introduced.

ALSO READ Lahore High Court Orders to Seize Illegally Parked Cars

Part-Time Employment

Under the new law, employees are now allowed to temporarily work for another employer, aimed at making business operations more efficient and reducing recruitment costs.

Performance Evaluation

Employers have the right to terminate an employee’s contract if they fail to achieve performance and productivity goals, given they are informed about their inefficiencies and have at least six months to improve. Business owners must establish a performance appraisal system.

Promoting Local Workforce

The new law supports ‘Omanisation’ by allowing the termination of foreign employees if an Omani worker is employed in the same role.

Supporting Women at Workplace

Companies with more than 25 female employees must provide them with a special rest area.

Nabhan Ahmed Al Batashi, Chairman of the General Federation of Oman Workers, stated that the issuance of the labor law comes at a critical time during Oman’s renewed renaissance under the leadership of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

According to him, the law emphasizes social and economic aspects in order to meet the goals of Oman Vision 2040. He added that the law intends to create an attractive and interactive labor market that keeps up with demographic, economic, and cognitive changes.

Al Batashi further stated that the labor law addresses gaps and discrepancies in practices and procedures related to the application of the previous Labor Law, remarking that it also provides a more comprehensive framework for organizing certain sectors in accordance with the needs of each stage.