Infinix Joins Hands with TESLA Science Centre Fore-Fronting All-Round FastCharge Technology in Pakistan

Pakistan’s highest selling smartphone brand, Infinix, has join hands with TESLA Science Center for revolutionizing the realm of smartphone technology thereby introducing All-Round FastCharge Technolgy in Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series. The collaboration is aimed at bringing life-changing future charge technologies to the end users.

With Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series All-Round FastCharge technology not only fulfills the purpose but also ensures speed, safety, convenience and flexibility while charging – all at one place!

The charge advancements at TESLA Science Center are aimed to embrace Nikola Tesla’s bold spirit of invention by providing innovative learning and supporting the advancement of new technologies.

Through the introduction of 68W All Round Fast Charge Technology, Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series not only cater the fast charging need of the users but has also opened various other charging options for the end users such as Wireless Charge, Bypass Charge, AI Smart Charge and Reverse Charge. In short, the All-Round Fast Charge Technology embedded in Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series offer complete charging solutions at one place.

Infinix CEO Mr. Simon Feng, while talking about the partnership said: “This collaboration is special because not only we are paying our respects to Nikola Tesla’s legacy, but also following his footsteps by bringing innovation into the smartphone technology through the NOTE 30 PRO series.

We believe that users should get products that are fostered with state-of-the-art technology. This mindset became the inspiration behind Infinix NOTE 30 PRO series that would set a new benchmark in the local smartphone ecosystem.”

With their combined efforts, Infinix & TESLA Science Centre have pushed the traditional boundaries to bring cutting-edge technology and smart innovation in Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series. Enabling All-Round Fast Charge Technology, the series feature Infinix NOTE 30 Pro and Infinix NOTE 30 which will soon be available to pre-order in Pakistan.