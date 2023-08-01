Inflation Forces Retired Govt Servant to Work for Ride Hailing Company

The current economic strife has left people unable to run their households. As a result, several individuals are forced to put in the hard work despite not being fully able-bodied.

Shiekh Nizam Uddin, a 73-year-old Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) retiree, works for a ride-hailing service. Despite his age and a few serious life-long injuries, Nizam chooses not to rely on the assistance of others.

He stated that during his service with PIA, he sustained serious a serious back injury that pains him to this day. Nizam stated that, in this economy, a meager pension of around Rs. 8,000-10,000 per month is not enough to pay the bills and put food on the table.

He expressed his displeasure with his former employer, stating that gave fifty years of his life to the company. Nizam added that he fell off the back door of a plane on his job, which permanently injured his spine and his left arm. “In return, the company did not look after me as well as it should have,” he lamented.

He added that he doesn’t have the luxury of retiring without financial concerns. “As long as my body allows, I’ll keep working,” Nizam said.

Via: ARY News