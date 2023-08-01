Sindh Govt Announces New Route for Peoples Bus Service in Karachi

Sindh Provincial Minister of Information and Transport, Sharjeel Inam Memon, announced a new Peoples Bus Service (PBS) route for Karachi, effective today.

Memon highlighted that Route 12 will run 35 kilometers from Khokhrapar to Saddar. Route 12 bus service was rolled out today at 03:00 PM. The Transport Minister said that the bus will transit through Saudabad, Kalaboard, Qaidabad, Landhi, Korangi, Qayyumabad, and FTC.

Memon claimed that the new buses would continue after the current government’s term. New bus services will assist Karachi residents in their daily travels, he added.

The minister also announced a new route for Karachi’s electric bus service. Memon highlighted that the 18-kilometer route spans from Malir Cantt’s checkpost number five to M. A. Jinnah Road, going through Safoora Chowrangi, Kamran Chowrangi, Millennium Shopping Mall, Dalmia, Agha Khan Hospital, and Numaish.

The electric bus service operates under the PBS banner and entails a fleet of 13 electric buses. Memon stated that the government plans to expand the electric bus service to other regions in Sindh in the future. However, the expansion will depend on the demand in other regions.