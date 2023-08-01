Innovation Meets Nature: Exploring HERbeauty’s Transformative Ingredients

HERbeauty, a revolutionary new Pakistani beauty brand, is on a mission to shake up and create a more inclusive and innovative beauty industry. The company’s co-founders, Zainab Pasha and Meraj Fatima, are on a passionate journey to redefine beauty standards and empower women around the globe.

The founders felt strongly about giving the Pakistani community access to the best science-backed formulas. After years of trials and testing, they designed highly effective, multitasking blends curated by mixing clinically proven actives with nature’s most transformative ingredients.

HERbeauty is proud to be 100% a Clean and Kind brand. Their formulas and ingredients are proven to deliver real results while being biocompatible and gentle on all skins. Some of the transformative ingredients used include:

Niacinamide: A multitasking vitamin B3 works with the natural substance of the skin. It visibly brightens, evens out skin tone, reduces acne, smoothens lines, and helps to protect the skin from environmental damage.

Hyaluronic acid: A naturally produced substance. It locks water to keep our tissues well-lubricated and moist. This super ingredient boosts hydration, and smoothens fine lines and wrinkles leaving the skin feeling plump and bouncy. It reduces the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles.

Peptides: One of the most trending ingredients today is Peptides which help to repair, rebuild, and strengthen the skin barrier, boosting the skin’s collagen and elastin. Resulting in firmer, tighter, plumper, and more youthful-looking skin. Peptides minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles providing a barrier to UV radiation and toxins.

Along with highly effective chemical ingredients, HERbeauty uses a number of natural ingredients in its products.

Natural ingredients that have been proven to improve skin health for centuries, such as aloe vera, green tea, chamomile, and several fruit extracts like pineapple, cherries, and pomegranate. These ingredients elevate the formulas, known to help soothe and calm the skin, while also providing additional benefits, such as antioxidant protection and anti-inflammatory properties.

Being Clean and kind, HERbeauty’s products are formulated without harsh chemicals or artificial fragrances, making them safe for even the most sensitive skin.

The brand’s skincare line is 100% vegan, toxin-free, cruelty-free, and is dermatologically tested by international labs. This ensures that their products are safe and effective for all skin types, tones, and textures. The company also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so you can be sure that you’re getting a product that you’ll love.

In addition to their commitment to using transformative ingredients, HERbeauty is also dedicated to promoting inclusivity and mental health advocacy. They aim to help start a bigger conversation in the beauty industry about the standards set for women around the world.

They believe beauty is deeper than skin and champion making women feel valued and celebrated in all their forms. That’s why HERbeauty has partnered with NGOs that advocate for mental health. The brand has committed to allocating a percentage of its profits towards supporting mental health initiatives. HERbeauty aims to make a positive impact beyond the realm of beauty.

Through their commitment to inclusivity, advocacy for mental health, and clean and kind beauty, co-founders Zainab Pasha and Meraj Fatima spearhead a movement that challenges traditional beauty norms. With its exceptional skincare line and dedication to empowering women, HERbeauty aims to create a more inclusive and compassionate beauty industry.

HERbeauty is a refreshing and transformative force in the beauty industry. As the brand continues to grow, its influence is set to expand beyond the borders of Pakistan, inspiring individuals worldwide to embrace a new, more empowering beauty standard where all feel welcome.