Punjab Govt’s Rs. 40 Crore Flag Project Challenged in Court

The Punjab caretaker government’s project to hoist Pakistan’s Rs. 400 million flag at Liberty Chowk on August 14 has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The petition addressed concerns about the country’s economic difficulties and flood victims’ incomplete rehabilitation under.

The petitioner said that spending ‘forty crore rupees’ on flag hoisting is worrying, especially under the ongoing financial struggles of the nation.

The petitioner’s council stated:

The flood victims have not been completely rehabilitated yet, and the country’s economic situation is the worst we’ve seen. In such circumstances, allocating such a huge sum for flag hoisting is difficult to comprehend.

He urged the court to stop the Punjab government from hoisting the flag and allocate the cash to public welfare, infrastructural development, or other basic necessities.

The LHC has demanded a detailed report from the caretaker Punjab administration on the flag hoisting project budget allocation and expenditure on August 4.

Background

People have criticized the government for engaging in a battle of flagpoles with India.

India hoisted a 360 feet tall tricolor flag in March 2017. In response, Pakistan hoisted a 400 feet tall flag on its 70th Independence Day on August 14, 2017.

India then hoisted a 418-f00t-long flag on the Joint Check Post (JCP) at Wahga Border. Not to be outdone, Pakistan is set to install a 500-foot-high flag at Liberty, Lahore.

The provincial government will spend a whopping Rs. 400 million for the project from the development budget. The flag-raising ceremony will take place on Independence Day — August 14, 2023.