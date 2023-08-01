News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Islamabad Police to Take Action Against Traffic Signal Violators

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 1, 2023 | 3:27 pm

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) is launching a strict operation against breaking traffic signals.

A public relations (PR) officer for the department stated that the police will intensify their efforts to ensure the enforcement of traffic laws and to take stringent action against violators, especially those disregarding traffic signals.

According to him, the capital police have ordered the traffic congestion unit to take severe action against those who disobey traffic lights. Additional sections will be formed for the same purpose, the official stated.

Various squads are performing their duties on the city’s major thoroughfares and boulevards and enforcing the law against violators as part of a special enforcement campaign, the official said. In addition, efforts are being made to implement a disciplined traffic system in the city, he added.

The authorities have advised the citizens to be vigilant and responsible and to cooperate with the on-duty personnel to ensure ease of traffic flow, the PR official stated.


>