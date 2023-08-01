New Route Announced for Electric Bus Service in Karachi

Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Memon announced a new electric bus route in Karachi. In his tweet on Monday, Memon added that an 18-kilometer route will become operational today.

It spans from Malir Cantt’s checkpost number five to M. A. Jinnah Road, going through Safoora Chowrangi, Kamran Chowrangi, Millennium Shopping Mall, Dalmia, Agha Khan Hospital, and Numaish.

The other route goes from Bahria Town to Malir Halt through M9 Toll Plaza, Baqai University, Jinnah Avenue, Malir Cantt, Tank Chowk, and Model Colony.

The electric bus service operates under the People’s Bus Service banner and entails a fleet of 13 electric buses. In January, the government established its first electric bus route that goes from Karachi Airport to Seaview.

The first route starts at Tank Chowk near Jinnah Avenue and passes through Airport, Shahrah-e-Faisal, FTC, Korangi Road, and Khayaban-e-Ittehad, ending at Clock Tower at Seaview.

Memon stated that the government plans to expand the electric bus service to other regions in Sindh in the future. However, the expansion will depend on the demand in other regions.