Railway Police Recovers Lost Bag With Laptop and Valuables

The Railway Police in Karachi reunited a passenger named Muhammad Shoaib with his lost bag, which contained two expensive laptops and other valuable items.

Shoaib had forgotten the bag at the Cantonment railway station’s parking lot five months ago when he was traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi. Remarkably, the railway police took great care of the laptops and bag during this period and handed them back to Shoaib upon his return.

In another similar incident last month, a Pakistan Railways employee named Sadaqat Malik rescued a suitcase for a passenger who lost it on the track. Malik found the bag, which contained Rs. 20,000 in cash, and recorded a video of its contents. He then posted it on social media to help locate the owner.

Thanks to the video going viral, the bag’s owner was able to get in touch with Malik. The owner expressed his gratitude for the safe return of the cash. These stories highlight the positive impact that responsible individuals and dedicated railway authorities can have in reuniting passengers with their belongings.