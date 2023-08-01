CAA Imposes New Restriction on Pakistanis Travelling Out of Country

In a recent development, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has introduced a new travel requirement for passengers traveling abroad.

As per the directive, all airlines’ administrations have been instructed to mandatorily check the polio vaccination cards of passengers before departure.

The directive applies to all airports and airlines, and passengers are advised to ensure their polio vaccination cards are up-to-date before embarking on their international journeys. It is essential for travelers to possess valid and updated online polio cards while traveling abroad.

Furthermore, the CAA emphasizes that passengers should obtain updated polio vaccination cards once their existing ones have expired. This move aims to strengthen efforts to prevent the spread of polio and protect global health.

ALSO READ Sri Lankan Citizen Caught With 10 KG Drugs at Islamabad Airport

In a related decision made earlier in June, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had lifted the requirement for passengers to present COVID-19 vaccination certificates and negative PCR test reports while traveling to and from Pakistan.

Additionally, the 2% screening condition for COVID-19, which was previously applicable to passengers arriving from the UK, Gulf, and other countries, has also been abolished.