UAE’s Back-to-School Super Sale Set to Begin Next Week

For both residents and visitors of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), there are plenty of abundance of shopping opportunities this summer.

One of them is the ongoing Abu Dhabi Shopping Season. Launched on 23 June, it offers multiple shopping experiences. In addition, 24-hour sales and back-to-school discounts are also expected from 7 August until 10 September.

Over 3,500 retailers are participating in this sale across 25 malls. The locations include Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Wahda Mall, and Reem Mall. Apart from shopping, the malls also host exclusive fashion events and masterclasses, continuing until the conclusion of the festival on 10 September.

Also, the summer savings are not limited to Abu Dhabi. Across the UAE, several other sales are taking place, including the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). Now in its 26th year, DSS is currently underway in 35 malls, offering discounts of up to 75% on a wide range of brands across more than 3,000 outlets.

From 29 June to 3 September, DSS is providing diverse culinary experiences and numerous entertainment options.

The Summer Restaurant Week, commencing on 18 August also presents an opportunity for gourmets to explore Dubai’s thriving culinary scene.

At the same time, Sharjah is marking the 20th anniversary of its sales campaign with a 65-day event.

It is giving promotional offers, discounts, entertainment events, and rewarding prizes. Commemorating the anniversary, discounts ranging from 25% to 75% are being offered on internationally renowned brands across shopping outlets in Sharjah.