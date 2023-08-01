News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Lahore Police Wants to Double The Fine for Driving Without a License

Published Aug 1, 2023

Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) has reinitiated the crackdown against driving without a license.

According to a recent report, the department has set up license checkpoints throughout the city. The people awaiting their driver’s licenses are being issued learner’s permits on an urgent basis.

Currently, the fine for driving without a license is Rs. 2,000. However, the CTP has forwarded a summary to the provincial management, proposing that the fines be increased to Rs. 5,000.

In May 2023, the department fined thousands of motorists driving without licenses on a daily basis. In addition to this, more than 22,000 drivers who had learner’s permits and over 6,000 drivers with expired licenses were issued warnings.

The police have urged citizens to ensure that their licenses are up-to-date and valid before getting behind the wheel. The officials have been instructed to observe a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy against those that do not comply.

The department stated that driving without a valid license not only puts the driver at risk but also endangers the lives of others on the road.


>