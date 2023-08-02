Punjab Launches Action Against Officers Facilitating Illegal Construction

Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government, Amir Mir, has taken a strong stance against corruption within the Local Government Department, specifically targeting illegal constructions.

In a determined effort to tackle this issue, the Minister urged the local government department secretary to conduct a thorough investigation and identify all corrupt officers involved in facilitating illegal constructions.

He further emphasized the need to blacklist building officers and zonal planning officers operating in areas where illegal constructions have been verified.

Any officers found with substantial evidence of their involvement in such illicit activities should face immediate suspension as a deterrent for others contemplating similar misconduct.

The Minister expressed deep concern over the formation of a criminal network resembling a mafia among those engaged in illegal constructions.

He emphasized that these corrupt officers not only tarnish the government’s image but also harm the reputation of the institution itself.

Furthermore, the consequences extend beyond mere encroachments, as this unlawful activity also negatively impacts revenue collection.

The Minister highlighted that taking decisive action against corrupt officers would not only restore the public’s trust in the local government department but also enhance the institution’s reputation.

Additionally, curbing corruption in this sector would lead to improved tax collections, benefiting both the government and the community as a whole.

By upholding integrity and accountability, the Minister aims to create a more transparent and efficient system that serves the interests of the people and promotes a corruption-free environment.