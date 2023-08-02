Honda Atlas Launches New 0% Markup Installment Plan On its Best-Selling Bike

Atlas Honda Limited (AHL) has announced a 0% markup installment plan for its bikes.

The offer is only available for MCB Bank credit card holders. While the company has not mentioned any names, the offer likely only applies to Honda CD70.

Dwindling Sales

According to Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (PAMA), bike sales were down 15% in June 2023, compared to May 2023. Atlas Honda, Pakistan’s biggest bike maker by production and sales volume, sold only 75,056 bikes, down 14% month over month (MoM).

There is no mention of the reason for the reduction. Analysts believe that import restrictions and associated production halts are likely affecting bike manufacturers.

Some industry 0bservers believe that the exaggerated prices of the bikes are also to blame. While market rumors suggest that imports have been restored for the auto sector, sales will most likely stay weak as the industry makes a slow recovery from the economic and operational hiccups.