Cabinet Committee Approves Price Discovery Mechanism for Karachi Port Terminal Deal

The Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) Thursday approved the price discovery mechanism and constituted a committee to negotiate and frame a commercial agreement to be signed between the nominated agencies of the UAE and Pakistan for the development of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal at East Wharf, Karachi Port.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the CCoIGCT which considered the summary of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs regarding commercial agreement between UAE’s AD Ports and KPT for outsourcing of the operations of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM Revenue Tariq Pahsa, Secretary Maritime Affairs, Secretary Law & Justice, Special Secretary Finance, Chairman KPT and his team and other senior officers attended the meeting.