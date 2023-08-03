Coca-Cola Pakistan Delegation Engages in Fruitful Talks with US Diplomats

A delegation from Coca-Cola Pakistan, spearheaded by Director of Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability, Aisha Sarwari, along with Director of Public Affairs, Faisal Hashmi, and Senior Communications Manager, Hiba Dar, gathered to bid a warm farewell to the outgoing US Diplomat, Nathan Seifert.

The occasion also marked a cordial welcome to Mr. John Letvin and Mr. Zachary Bailey, the newly appointed US diplomats to Pakistan.

The meeting served as an opportune platform for the delegation and diplomats to engage in constructive dialogue on various topics of mutual interest, with particular focus on the challenges faced by US-based companies amid the current economic and political situation in Pakistan.

The conversation also delved into the significant role of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in shaping Pakistan’s economy, along with discussions on taxation, trade, and commerce.

During the interaction, the diplomats extended their appreciation to Coca-Cola Pakistan for its integral role in bolstering the economy through transparent business practices. They commended the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, which have contributed significantly to the welfare of the general public.

Aisha Sarwari, Director of Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability at Coca-Cola Pakistan, expressed gratitude to the outgoing US Diplomat, Nathan Seifert, for his remarkable efforts in fostering strong bilateral ties between the United States and Pakistan.

She commended his dedication and commitment to enhancing cooperation in various sectors, which have further strengthened the relationship between the two nations.

The delegation also warmly welcomed the newly appointed US diplomats, Mr. John Letvin and Mr. Zachary Bailey, expressing their optimism for continued collaboration and mutual growth during their tenure in Pakistan.

Aisha Sarwari assured them of Coca-Cola’s continued commitment to contribute positively to the socio-economic landscape of the country.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from both parties to foster an environment conducive to business growth and investment in Pakistan.

The delegation from Coca-Cola Pakistan reiterated its dedication to maintaining ethical business practices and contributing to the nation’s economic development.

Coca-Cola Pakistan remains steadfast in its mission to be a responsible corporate citizen and an active contributor to the welfare of the communities it operates in.

As a key player in Pakistan’s corporate landscape, Coca-Cola continues to create sustainable value, foster economic growth, and invest in initiatives that uplift and empower the local populace.

The delegation and diplomats look forward to building upon this fruitful interaction and furthering the bond of friendship and collaboration between Coca-Cola Pakistan and the United States in the years to come.

With a shared vision of progress and prosperity, both parties are committed to working hand in hand to address challenges, explore opportunities, and drive positive change for the betterment of Pakistan’s economy and society.