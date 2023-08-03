Dar Extends Full Support to PCB for Asia Cup 2023

A delegation of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headed by Chairman Muhammad Zaka Ashraf called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar at Finance Division today.

SAPM- Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, senior officers from Finance, and the PCB team attended the meeting.

Chairman PCB Muhammad Zaka Ashraf apprised the Finance Minister of matters related to PCB and the hosting of Men’s ODI Asia Cup-2023, jointly by Pakistan and Sri Lanka in August-September, 2023.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar reiterated the Government of Pakistan’s support and cooperation to encourage sports activities all over the country, especially Cricket which is becoming more popular among youth.

The Finance Minister further extended full cooperation of the Government to make the Asia Cup 2023 event successful.