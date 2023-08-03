Tit for Tat: Burglars Get Their Own Bike Stolen in Karachi

In Karachi, no one is safe from burglars, not even themselves.

In a strange incident, three burglars stole a bike from a passerby. Strangely, CCTV footage showed that the burglars, who arrived on a bike, all decided to board the stolen bike, leaving their own bike unattended.

After a while, an unknown passer-by took away their motorcycle. The event took place in the Sector 7D of North Karachi a few days ago. According to the police, the incident took place a few days ago, and the search for the felons is ongoing.

In an effort to improve law enforcement in the provincial capital, Sindh Police Department has deployed facial recognition cameras in various areas of Karachi.

The cameras will identify individuals by cross-referencing their faces against the police’s extensive criminal records database.

According to the details, the camera lenses will track and match suspects with any existing criminal records, triggering an immediate alert to law enforcement officers. The department hoped that this technology will aid it in curbing street crimes in Karachi.