Tit for Tat: Burglars Get Their Own Bike Stolen in Karachi

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 3, 2023 | 5:16 pm

In Karachi, no one is safe from burglars, not even themselves.

In a strange incident, three burglars stole a bike from a passerby. Strangely, CCTV footage showed that the burglars, who arrived on a bike, all decided to board the stolen bike, leaving their own bike unattended.

After a while, an unknown passer-by took away their motorcycle. The event took place in the Sector 7D of North Karachi a few days ago. According to the police, the incident took place a few days ago, and the search for the felons is ongoing.

>