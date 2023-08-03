News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

PM Shahbaz Lays Foundation For Yet Another Underpass in Islamabad

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 3, 2023 | 1:52 pm

The outgoing Prime Minister (PM) Shahbaz Sharif has laid the foundation stone for Serena Chowk Underpass in Islamabad.

Serena Chowk, being close to the Red Zone, Convention Center, diplomatic enclave, and various key-federal offices, is a high-security area prone to traffic jams during rush hour, especially due to VIP movements.

Earlier this year, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) approved hiring a consultant to conduct a feasibility study for the Sector I-11 National Bus Terminal.

The civic agency also planned to complete six parking plazas this year. The administration aims to provide parking facilities for visitors in some of Islamabad’s busiest commercial areas.

Each parking plaza will have a mini shopping area, a food court, and a cinema to attract customers. For maximum parking capacity, each parking plaza will have 5 to 8 floors. To improve the environment, parking plaza rooftops will be set aside for gardening.

In this regard, an official told the media:

We are fully aware of the increasing parking problems in Islamabad and are making sincere efforts to resolve this issue. We want a sustainable solution to the problems of the residents and traders of the capital city. All efforts are being made to make Islamabad a model for the rest of the country’s cities. Projects to provide parking areas in markets and commercial areas are currently underway.


>