Pakistan Street Child Football Team Advances to Semi-Final of Norway Cup

In an electrifying display of football, Pakistan’s Street Child Football Team has secured a spot in the semi-finals of the prestigious Norway Cup in Oslo, stunning their opponents, Sandviken, with a decisive 2-0 victory.

This marks an impressive six-game winning streak for the team, a testament to their unwavering determination and skillful play. Faisal, the national team’s standout performer, spearheaded the triumphant campaign against Sandviken, netting both goals in the second half.

Earlier, the Boys in Green defeated Trysil FK 3-0 to secure a spot in the quarter-final of the mega-event.

This semi-final qualification marks a significant milestone for the team, as it’s the second time they have advanced to this stage in the Norway Cup. This accomplishment underscores the steady progression and growth of the team since its previous appearance.

The anticipation builds as the team prepares for their semi-final clash set for 9:00 PM (PKT) today.

This captivating journey of the Pakistan Street Child Football Team continues to inspire and entertain football fans worldwide. Their journey, marked by resilience and triumph, reflects the power of sport to bring about transformation and hope.