PPP Hell-bent at Destroying Hockey as it Takes Control of Sindh Hockey Association

By Saad Nasir | Published Aug 4, 2023 | 3:57 pm

Murtaza Wahab, the Mayor of Karachi, is set to be appointed as the new president of the Sindh Hockey Association, replacing the Olympian Islahuddin Siddique. This decision, stirring up debates within the hockey fraternity, has raised concerns about the potential politicization of the sport.

The official ceremony for Wahab’s appointment will take place today at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium.

Wahab’s appointment has raised critical questions about the future direction of the sport in the region due to his heavy involvement in politics. Many fear that this change in leadership may deviate from the core values of sportsmanship and lead to an undue political influence on the association’s operations.

The current dire situation of Pakistan’s national sport has already been highly publicized and with the ever-existing political involvement in sports, it looks highly likely that this particular appointment could further contribute to the downfall of the sport.

As always, there should be no involvement of political figures in sports rather professionals should be appointed for the growth of the sports ecosystem of Pakistan.

>