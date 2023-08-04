Price of Gold in Pakistan Goes Up by Rs. 1,300 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan increased by Rs. 1,300 per tola on Friday to close at Rs. 221,500.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) went up by Rs. 1,300 per tola to Rs. 221,500 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 1,115 to close at Rs. 189,901.

The price of gold decreased by Rs. 2,500 per tola on Monday before remaining unchanged on Tuesday. On Wednesday the price of the precious metal went up by Rs. 800 per tola before falling by Rs. 2,800 per tola yesterday. Today’s increase means that, cumulatively, the price of gold has decreased by Rs. 3,200 per tola during the current week.

In the international market, spot gold dropped by 0.1 percent at $1,932.09 per ounce by 1046 GMT while the US gold futures were trading 0.1 percent lower at $1,967.20.