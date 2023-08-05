ECNEC Gives Nod to Outsourcing Islamabad International Airport for Upgradation

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved six projects worth Rs. 110.2 billion.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired ECNEC today.

The Planning Commission submitted a summary regarding the Outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport (IIA) under PPP mode to undertake the modernization of the existing infrastructure of Islamabad International Airport and associated facilities by attracting private sector participation, bringing in international expertise to improve service quality and efficiency and implementing the latest international standards to stimulate aviation activities and growth.

The ECNEC approved the project proposal.

The ECNEC considered and approved a Punjab Government project titled “Developing Resilient Environment and Advancing Municipal Services (DREAMS-I)” at a cost of Rs. 64.480 billion (USD 225 million) including ADB loan of Rs. 51.5billion (USD 180 million) and local component of Rs. 12.8 billion (USD45 million) by the Punjab government.

The project will enhance climate resilience and urban living and health conditions for about 2.9 million in Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur cities of Punjab province.

The ECNEC also considered a project regarding the Prime Minister’s National Programme for Solarization of Agriculture Tube wells in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces and allowed Islamabad Capital Territory(ICT) rural areas into its scope.

The ECNEC considered and approved a revised/updated project of the Sindh Government titled “ Karachi Neighborhood Improvement project (KNIP)” at the cost of Rs. 18.8billion (USD 85.610 million) including a World Bank loan of Rs. 16.7billion (USD 76.067 million). The revised/updated project envisages the improvement/upgradation of the infrastructure of Karachi City in Karachi South, Korangi and Malir districts.

The ECNEC considered and approved a project of Gilgit –Baltistan Government titled “Rural Development and Climate Resilience Project” at an updated cost of Rs. 16.2 billion with foreign financing of Rs 11.0 billion. The project envisages to improve the sustainability of living conditions and resilience to climate change and natural disasters of Gilgit-Baltistan households and communities.

The ECNEC also considered and approved a project titled “Feasibility/cost estimate for Dualization of Sialkot-Eminabad Road upto Kamoki including a link to Motorway: 65 km” at the cost of Rs 10.8billion with 50% cost sharing between Federal and Punjab Govt and decided that National Highway Authority (NHA) to execute the project.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Federal Secretaries, and other senior officers from Federal Ministries and Provincial departments participated in the meeting.