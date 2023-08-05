Pakistan to Send Delegation to India to Assess Security Arrangements for World Cup 2023

In a significant development for cricket fans worldwide, Pakistan has taken a decisive step in ensuring the safety and security of its cricket team ahead of the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against arch-rivals India.

A delegation of high-ranking security officials from Pakistan is set to embark on a crucial visit to India to meticulously review the security arrangements in place.

With the much-anticipated Pakistan-India clash scheduled to take place on 14 October in Ahmedabad, all eyes are on the security assessment that the delegation will conduct.

The delegation’s primary objective is to assess the readiness and adequacy of the security measures surrounding the tournament, as well as the overall safety of the players, officials, and spectators.

Upon completing their visit, the security delegation will compile a comprehensive report detailing their findings and recommendations. Pakistan’s government will then base its decision on allowing the national cricket team to travel to India for the World Cup on the insights provided by the security report.

The strained relationship between the two neighboring countries has had an impact on the cricketing relationship as well, with both sides reluctant to play against each other in bilateral series. The two sides are set to play against each other at least twice this year, with a possibility of a total of 5 matches, if both sides qualify for the final of Asia Cup and knockout round of World Cup 2023.