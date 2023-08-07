Global Digital Media Giants “Deeply” Concerned With Pakistan’s AI Policy

Global media digital giants have expressed “deep concern” over Pakistan’s latest AI policy, saying that it could severely cripple the growth of the country’s digital economy.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) and its members expressed deep concern about the potential tabling of the Personal Data Protection Bill (PDPB), E-Safety Authority Bill and upcoming amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight, and Safeguards) Rules (RBUOC).

“Amidst the prevailing economic challenges confronting the nation, it is imperative that economic recovery, policy certainty, and predictability be prioritized to foster investor trust and commitment to Pakistan,” the letter read.

ALSO READ FBR Chairman Assures Realtors of Addressing Taxation Issues of Real Estate Sector

“Regrettably, the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) members find cause for significant concern in the opaque process through which these laws are set to be passed in Pakistan. The initial reassurances of extensive and broad-based consultation, particularly from the Minister of Law and Justice, the Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication, the Foreign Minister, and the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, have not materialized, leaving us deeply alarmed,” it said.

AIC is of the view that the actual consultation process has proven neither credible nor transparent, which has completely eroded investor trust as they grapple with significant legislative uncertainty. Additionally, the speed with which these legislations are being rushed is causing international companies to re-evaluate their willingness to operate in the country.

As an industry association, AIC emphasized in the potential for multi-stakeholder dialogue to shape policies and legislation to foster innovation and technological advancement. However, the proposed bill will severely cripple the growth of Pakistan’s digital economy, it opined. “AIC Members recognize Pakistan’s strong potential, but this sudden announcement belies the Government of Pakistan’s claims that it is open for business and investment. In fact, the legislation and rules as currently written would make it difficult for AIC Members to make their services available to Pakistani users and businesses,” it explained.

In its current state, Pakistan risks becoming a global outlier, needlessly isolating and depriving Pakistani users and businesses of the growth potential of the Internet economy.

“Prime Minister, we know that you share our vision of a dynamic digital economic ecosystem for Pakistan, where platforms such as those of our members continue to drive substantial economic growth. To fulfill this vision and to ensure that Pakistan becomes a lucrative destination for technology investment and achieve its digital transformation objectives, we earnestly call upon the Government to collaborate with the industry in establishing practical and transparent regulations that preserve the advantages of the internet while balancing the interest of the country,” the letter further stated.

AIC reiterated its unwavering commitment to engage with Pakistan to foster an environment that encourages innovation, investment, and progress in the digital landscape, benefitting both the nation and its citizens.

“We also wish to highlight that the AIC is not against regulation but that the legislation must address crucial issues such as internationally recognized rights to privacy and individual expression. Doing otherwise would derail the efforts that your government and the ICT industry have painstakingly invested in for many years,” it added.