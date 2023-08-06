Pakistan’s Population Crosses 241 Million with a 2.55% Growth Rate

The population of Pakistan has hit 241.49 million with a growth rate of 2.55 percent according to the results of the recent digital census approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The CCI meeting, attended by chief ministers of all provinces, approved the results in its meeting held under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday.

ALSO READ Weekly Inflation Nears 30% Due to Higher Food Prices

According to the breakdown of the census results issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the population of Punjab is 127.68 million, followed by Sindh with a population of 55.69 million.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has a population of 40.85 million, while Balochistan has a population of 14.89 million. Islamabad’s population as per the latest census stands at 2.36 million.

According to PBS data, the country’s population stood at 132.35 million as per the 1998 census. The population was recorded at 207.68 million in 2017. The growth rate in 1998 was 2.69 which fell to 2.40 in 2017 but has increased as per the latest census and now stands at 2.55.

The data shows that 61.18 percent of Pakistan’s population lives in rural areas while the share of urban dwellers stands at 38.82.

In KP, 84.99 percent of people live in rural areas. Balochistan’s rural population accounts for 69.04 percent of the province’s total population. In Punjab, 59.30 percent of people live in rural areas while the ratio is 46.27 percent in Sindh. Islamabad’s 53.10 percent population is settled in rural areas.