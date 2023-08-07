Sindh Announces Big Relief for Hazara Express Victims’ Families

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 7, 2023 | 3:45 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Sindh government has decided to give Rs. 1 million to the families of Hazara Express victims. According to the Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, the amount will offer relief to the families of the victims.

On Sunday, Hazara Express passenger coaches derailed near Nawabshah, killing 30 and injuring 50 people. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah sent his deepest sympathies to the victims’ families.

The Sindh government gave Rs. 1 million to the bereaved families after the disaster. The government also extended medical support to the injured travelers.

ALSO READ

Depending on their injuries, accident victims will receive Rs. 200,000 to Rs. 500,000. The Chief Minister also promised a comprehensive investigation into the accident’s cause.

The people have expressed safety concerns about the railway service. The government has ensured that it will investigate the accident and take steps to prevent similar tragedies. During this catastrophe, the government prioritized saving as many lives as possible, Chief Minister said.

ProPK Staff

lens

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt Blessed With Another Daughter
Read more in lens

proproperty

Deadly Clash Erupts Over Property Issue: 2 Fatally Shot in Bannu
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>