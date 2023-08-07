Sindh Announces Big Relief for Hazara Express Victims’ Families

The Sindh government has decided to give Rs. 1 million to the families of Hazara Express victims. According to the Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, the amount will offer relief to the families of the victims.

On Sunday, Hazara Express passenger coaches derailed near Nawabshah, killing 30 and injuring 50 people. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah sent his deepest sympathies to the victims’ families.

The Sindh government gave Rs. 1 million to the bereaved families after the disaster. The government also extended medical support to the injured travelers.

Depending on their injuries, accident victims will receive Rs. 200,000 to Rs. 500,000. The Chief Minister also promised a comprehensive investigation into the accident’s cause.

The people have expressed safety concerns about the railway service. The government has ensured that it will investigate the accident and take steps to prevent similar tragedies. During this catastrophe, the government prioritized saving as many lives as possible, Chief Minister said.