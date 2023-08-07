Punjab Reported Over 1,000 Road Accidents in 24 Hours

Road accidents are becoming more frequent across Pakistan due to a growing number of cars and bikes, especially in densely populated areas.

In the last 24 hours, the Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,097 accidents across Punjab involving 1,164 people.

Out of these, 573 people sustained minor injuries, 591 suffered from critical injuries, and nine lost their lives. Those with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue 1122, while people with major injuries were transported to hospitals.

Strict Measures

Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) has enforced strict measures to ensure traffic discipline. Recently, the department proposed increasing various fines by up to Rs. 5,000. It stated that increasing the fine would make people think twice before breaking the law.

The fines for running the red light, riding a bike without a helmet, driving the wrong way, illegal parking, etc. will be hiked significantly.

The police have urged citizens to ensure that their licenses are up-to-date and valid before getting behind the wheel. The officials have been instructed to observe a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy against offenders.