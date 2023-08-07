Struggle for Authority Between Science Ministry and Science Foundation Intensifies

The Ministry of Science and Technology and the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) find themselves embroiled in a fierce battle for control and authority, with developments indicating a tug-of-war over decision-making powers.

Agha Hassan Baloch, the Federal Minister of Science, has encountered a setback in his attempt to appoint his favored candidate as the Chairman of the Pakistan Science Foundation. Despite his efforts, the designated individual failed to assume the leadership role, highlighting the complexities and power dynamics at play within the organization.

In a twist, reports have surfaced regarding the questionable reinstatement of two senior officers within the Pakistan Science Foundation. The circumstances surrounding this move have raised concerns, as it appears that the reinstatements may have been carried out without adherence to proper legal procedures.

It has come to light that Chairman PSF had initially issued orders for the reinstatement of these officers, both holding positions at Grade 20. However, these orders were subsequently withdrawn, indicating an internal struggle over the decision and casting doubts on the stability of the Foundation’s leadership.

This turn of events has led to a perplexing situation, with the officers now facing the possibility of being removed from their positions once again, merely two years after their controversial reinstatement. This uncertainty has left many questioning the foundation’s governance and decision-making processes.

In response to these developments, Chairman Dr. Shaheed has issued a notification, shedding light on the matter and clarifying the Foundation’s stance. According to the notification, the 2021 reinstatements of Haider Zaman Khattak and Dr. Hafizullah were deemed to be unlawful, citing specific reasons and circumstances that raised serious doubts about the legitimacy of their reinstatement.

Furthermore, the notification also highlighted the Ministry of Science’s inability to establish an inquiry committee following the PSF Board’s decision. This limitation has been cited as a factor that hindered the thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the officers’ reinstatements.

A recent inquiry report has shed new light on the situation, uncovering pertinent facts related to the officers’ case. The report has been instrumental in influencing the Foundation’s decisions and shaping the ongoing discussions and deliberations.

It has been revealed that both officers were terminated in 2016 due to allegations of corruption and record tampering, an aspect that has further intensified the debate surrounding their reinstatement. Notably, the inquiry committee’s findings have contributed to the controversy by exposing additional information that has raised doubts about the officers’ suitability for reinstatement.

While the Ministry of Science had established an inquiry committee in 2021 and recommended the reinstatement of the officers based on their findings, the PSF Board of Trustees has taken a different stance. The complete board of the Pakistan Science Foundation had previously reinstated both officers, and this decision has been upheld by the PSF authorities.