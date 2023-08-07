Saudi Arabia Launches Visit Visas for 8 New Countries

By Salman Ahmed | Published Aug 7, 2023 | 12:13 pm

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Saudi Arabia has expanded its electronic tourist visa (e-visa) scheme to eight more countries to increase tourism and boost its economy, according to an announcement by the country’s Ministry of Tourism.

Nationals from Azerbaijan, Albania, Uzbekistan, South Africa, Georgia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Maldives can now apply for e-visit visas. Saudi Arabia now offers e-visit visas to a total of 57 countries, up from the 49 initially targeted when the scheme was launched in 2019.

ALSO READ

The visa will allow tourists to travel throughout Saudi Arabia and also perform Umrah. However, the authorities have stressed that the visas will not allow tourists to perform Hajj or Umrah during the Hajj season.

Tourists are also advised to comply with all local laws and carry identification documents at all times.

ALSO READ

These changes come as Saudi Arabia, under its Vision 2030 strategy, hopes to increase tourism’s contribution to the economy from the current 3 percent to over 10 percent by the end of this decade. 

The strategy also seeks to create a million new jobs and attract 100 million tourists by 2030.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia announced that residents in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries can get a Saudi tourist visa regardless of their jobs.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Crossroads of Choice: Navigating Motherhood and Career
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA Shuts Down Illegal Housing Scheme Site Office in Adiala
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>